iSlsk Soulseek Client Downloads Music to Your iPhone and iPod Touch

iPhone/iPod touch only: Freeware application iSlsk is a Soulseek peer-to-peer client for the iPhone and iPod touch which can download MP3s from the Soulseek network directly to your device. Once you've downloaded a song, iSlsk imports the MP3 directly to your iPod so you can play it alongside all the rest of your music. Sounds too good to be true, right? It almost is. The video after the jump demonstrates just how incredible iSlsk is, and the catch:

Currently all songs iSlsk imports get wiped away when you sync your device with your iTunes library. Despite that one drawback, after installing and trying out iSlsk, you won't be disappointed.

Your iSlsk downloads continue in the background even when you leave the app, so it's fully prepared to let you multi-task while you suck down music from Soulseek users. Granted, the clearing of downloads on iTunes sync is a bummer, but if you're dying to hear a song while you're away from your computer, iSlsk will do the trick. And if the delete-on-iTunes-sync ever gets fixed, we're talking all kinds of promise. To install iSlsk, you need to install the Community Sources package on your jailbroken iPhone. (iSlsk is part of the BigBoss repo.) Haven't jailbroken your iPhone or iPod touch yet? Here's how to get the job done in 45 seconds.

  • timo cont Guest

    awesome! can you/ will you make this available to unjailbroken users through the itunes appstore? is that a dumb question? soulseek rocks! thanks for the efforts! someone please post an answer, will this be possible?

    0
  • wenga ungu Guest

    ok I did all those but everytime I download a song and I try to put it in my music it says it can't transfer or somthing like that and I don't k ow what to do

    0

