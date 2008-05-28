Is the One-Page Resume a Myth or Mandatory?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The ideal of the one-page resume is a bit of age-old wisdom most of us hear during our very first job search. But does it still hold true, with more workers changing careers more quickly and taking on titles that are harder to explain? Brian McCullough of The Job Bored blog calls shenanigans:

So, let me say it once and for all: a resume does not have to be one page. There's nothing wrong with a one page resume, of course. If that's what you've got, then that's what you've got. But don't even worry if it's mostly one page, with only a paragraph or two spilling out into the second page. Go ahead and keep that second page. It's better than leaving something off your resume that might be helpful.

I know how our lead editor feels, but what say you, job-seekers and applicant-screeners? Is a single-page summation always going to impress the eye and appeal to efficiency, or does a longer reader on credentials serve one better in the long run? Let's hear your take, or your experiences, in the comments. Photo by phil schatz.

Busting The One Page Resume Myth [The Job Bored]

