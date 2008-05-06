iPhone goes to Vodafone

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Comments

  • Jono Guest

    All the rumours are pointing towards the iPhone being release here on multiple carriers (3G, no less) so I wouldn't be too concerned about coverage. I almost expect Optus (at least) to make their own announcement re: the iPhone any day now. Even though Vodafone just announced they'll sell the iPhone in Italy, Telephone Italia has just announced that THEY'LL have it too. (http://www.marketwatch.com/news/story/apple-first-use-two-networks/story.aspx?guid={AAD52F10-0F9B-467D-8F3D-AB2488370936}&siteid=yhoof)
    I expect Australia to be the same.

    0
  • SirCrumpet Guest

    From my point of view, Vodafone is the perfect carrier.

    0
  • jisk Guest

    Vodafone... bad coverage.. huh? The only place I haven't got coverage was when I went bush.

    0
  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    By far the worst reception of the networks I've used (Virgin, Voda, Three). Every place I have lived in inner Sydney and suburban Melbourne has had terrible Vodafone coverage.

    0
  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    Yep, I suspect you're right.

    0
  • stringy Guest

    Does anyone know what the price is likely to be?

    0
  • joshnunn Guest

    At the moment Three are the only carrier with even remotely useful data plans for a reasonable price. If it ain't available with them, the other carriers would have to significantly improve their included data to make it worthwhile.

    0
  • WolfDog Guest

    once you buy it outright you can unlock it anyway.

    0

