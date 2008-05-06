News just in from Australian Macworld - Vodafone has announced it will be bringing Apple's iPhone to Australia. Mixed feelings - at least it's not Telstra, but couldn't Apple have gone with a network that supplies, you know, decent network coverage? :)
iPhone goes to Vodafone
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
All the rumours are pointing towards the iPhone being release here on multiple carriers (3G, no less) so I wouldn't be too concerned about coverage. I almost expect Optus (at least) to make their own announcement re: the iPhone any day now. Even though Vodafone just announced they'll sell the iPhone in Italy, Telephone Italia has just announced that THEY'LL have it too. (http://www.marketwatch.com/news/story/apple-first-use-two-networks/story.aspx?guid={AAD52F10-0F9B-467D-8F3D-AB2488370936}&siteid=yhoof)
I expect Australia to be the same.