IntelliScreen Adds Widgets to iPhone's "Slide to Unlock" Screen

Add email, calendar updates, RSS feeds, and more to your "Slide to unlock" home screen with IntelliScreen, a free application for jailbroken iPhones and iPod touches. Similar to the widgets of Windows Mobile's "Today" screen, the app lets you order and customise what info, and how much of it, you see on your wake-up screen, including new SMS messages and local weather conditions. Better still, you can bring up that email message or check out that feed item in Safari by swiping over the widget and pressing the button that pops up. The app's makers warn that IntelliScreen has run into restoration-required conflicts with a few other third-party apps, so back up anything you can't afford to wipe clean. Intrigued enough to try unlocking your iPhone/touch? Check out our guide to unlocking with ZiPhone.

IntelliScreen [via Just Another iPhone Blog]

    I like the look of this, however the app does not appear in the list. Perhaps the flood of downloads has killed the source? Hopefully will appear and continue to update. Its a sound idea.

