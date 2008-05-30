Increase Chances of Getting the Job by Understanding Why You Won't

Job hunting is tough work, and you want to do all you can to ensure you get the gig you want. With that in mind, CNN.com lists 25 ways you could be sabotaging your job search. For example:

Not keeping track of your accomplishments: When you're happy with your job, it's easy to forget about possible future job hunts. You never know when you'll end up looking for new work, and if you don't keep a running list of awards, promotions and accomplishments, you might not remember them when it's time to update your resume.

Identifying and correcting your roadblocks to a new career is vital, so do yourself a favour and correct any of the 25 reasons you're not landing the job before they effect a real job search. Photo by slushpup.