Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

How to use passive marketing to advance your career

Passive marketing (like passive income) is great because once you have it set up, it does its job without needing constant time and effort to keep it ticking over - so, it's a nice time saver.
The Freelance Switch blog has some tips for how freelancers can use passive marketing to promote themselves - and most of the tips are equally applicable to job seekers as well.
These include:
*having an awesome portfolio of your work
*maintaining good customer relationships to get the benefit of word of mouth referrals and repeat business (for a jobseeker, focus on good professional relationships within your industry)
*maintaining an online professional portfolio at sites like LinkedIn and Facebook.

Do you have any preferred methods for maintaining your professional profile? Share in comments please.

Passive Marketing for Freelancers [Freelance Switch]

Comments

  • Sandy Naidu Guest

    Writing a blog would be my preferred method...You are kind of selling yourself through your blog - I think it is a good customer relationship management tool...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles