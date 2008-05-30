How to Update Your Hackintosh to 10.5.3

If you've installed OS X hack-free on your $800 Hackintosh, then updating willy-nilly to OS X 10.5.3 isn't in the cards. On the plus side, your fellow OSx86 hackers have already released their own update for Hackintosh users—just one day after the official Apple release. The update is a fairly simple three-step process, but I haven't installed it yet, so if you feel like being the canary in the coal mine, let's hear how it worked for you in the comments.