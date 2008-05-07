How to Make Your Own Smart Bookmarks in Firefox 3

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The CyberNet tech blog digs into Smart Bookmarks, one of the neatest new features in the upcoming Firefox 3, and pulls out a how-to guide to compiling your own iTunes-like collections. Using a wide set of parameters, you can add bookmarks that monitor sites, your own browsing habits, and more. A few examples of what you can bookmark after the jump.

Create a new bookmark the way you normally would in Firefox, then modify the "Location" field using Mozilla's parameters list, or take a cue from these CyberNet examples:

  • 15 Most Visited Bookmarks:
    place:queryType=1&sort=8&maxResults=15
  • 10 Most Visited Sites with "CyberNet" in them:
    place:queryType=0&sort=8&maxResults=10&terms=cybernet
  • 5 Most Visited Sites at the cybernetnews.com Domain:
    place:queryType=0&sort=8&maxResults=5&domain=cybernetnews.com

Hit the link below for more parameters and query examples. Got any pre-compiled Smart Bookmarks you want to share with your fellow Firefox fans? Post the code in the comments.

CyberNotes: Create Your Own Smart Bookmarks in Firefox 3 [CyberNet]

