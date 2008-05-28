How to Make the Most of Your CHDK Camera

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

We've already shown you how to turn your point-and-shoot into a super camera with the open-source CHDK software, but if you followed our instructions and hit a "Now what?" wall, the Hack a Day blog offers an excellent guide to finding and using CHDK's best features. It includes details for taking long exposures, ultra-fast exposures, running time-lapse and other scripts, taking HDR photos, and even how to write your own scripts. Hit the jump for a look at a great time-lapse taken with CHDK and to head to the Hack a Day post.


Video by Hack a Day.

How-To: Expand your camera with CHDK [Hack a Day]

  • gish @Gish Domains

    FYI: Getting 404 on the "turn your point-and-shoot into a super camera" link.

  • Angus Kidman Guest

    Apologies! Broken link fixed now.

