How to Make the Most of Your CHDK Camera

We've already shown you how to turn your point-and-shoot into a super camera with the open-source CHDK software, but if you followed our instructions and hit a "Now what?" wall, the Hack a Day blog offers an excellent guide to finding and using CHDK's best features. It includes details for taking long exposures, ultra-fast exposures, running time-lapse and other scripts, taking HDR photos, and even how to write your own scripts. Hit the jump for a look at a great time-lapse taken with CHDK and to head to the Hack a Day post.



Video by Hack a Day.