How To Maintain Less-than-Daily Habits

Incorporating a new habit into your routine can be difficult, especially if it's not an everyday activity, so personal development blogger Steve Pavlina offers several tips for maintaining that new habit. For example:

Suppose you want to exercise 5 days a week, and you really want to keep those off days. Instead of doing your regular exercise, you could schedule an an alternative activity for the same time. Instead of doing your usual workout, you could use your off days to go for a walk, read, meditate, write in your journal, etc.

Pavlina also suggests making appointments out of your habits to ensure that it's got a serious placeholder in your daily schedule. Got your own method of making a new habit work? Let's hear it in the comments.