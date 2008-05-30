

Cooking web site The Kitchn demonstrates how to dice an onion like a pro in the video above. It's surprisingly simple, and when you're done you'll have a perfectly diced that onion ready for the millions of recipes that might require it. The post also covers a few tips specific to different onion types and briefly discusses chopping onions tear-free, territory we've covered in the past. You're now one more step closer to chopping vegetables like a pro.