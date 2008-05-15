How to Cram All Your Travel Gear in One Bag

Now that most of the major airlines have begun charging an extra fee for checking a second bag, National Public Radio's All Things Considered tackles the art of one-bag packing, interviewing Doug Dyment, owner of previously mentioned OneBag.com. In the piece, Dyment suggests that the key to a one-bag trip is making a list of your must-haves and sticking to it. In all the story offers some good advice, but since we've covered one-bag territory a lot in the past, hit the jump for some of our favourite tips for travelling light.

First, also from OneBag, comes the bundled-wrapping method of packing. Folding your clothes with this method will not only keep your gear more compact than rolling, but it also means less wrinkles.

If you simply can't fit everything you need into one bag (this better be a long trip!), you might prefer shipping your luggage ahead rather than paying for the extra bag just so you can lug it around the airport.

On the other side of the coin, if you're looking to save time at the terminal and avoid the huge lines at baggage check, you may also benefit from these tips for travelling with one carry-on.

With a ruthless checklist of acceptable items, you can even pack your vacation into one backpack.

Finally, if you're really into packing light and you're not afraid of spending a little cash and buying specifically for the purpose, check out how author Tim Ferriss travels the world packing less than 10 pounds.

If you've got your own favourite tips for stuffing all your gear in one bag as summer vacation approaches, let's hear them in the comments.