How to Cram All Your Travel Gear in One Bag

Now that most of the major airlines have begun charging an extra fee for checking a second bag, National Public Radio's All Things Considered tackles the art of one-bag packing, interviewing Doug Dyment, owner of previously mentioned OneBag.com. In the piece, Dyment suggests that the key to a one-bag trip is making a list of your must-haves and sticking to it. In all the story offers some good advice, but since we've covered one-bag territory a lot in the past, hit the jump for some of our favourite tips for travelling light.

If you've got your own favourite tips for stuffing all your gear in one bag as summer vacation approaches, let's hear them in the comments.

How to Pack Everything You Own in One Bag [NPR]

