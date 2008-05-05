How to Charge Your Gadgets Around the World

The Wired How-To wiki offers a complete guide to staying plugged in while you globe-trot, pointing out this especially bookmark-worthy world electriciy guide, an index to plugs and voltages for dozens of countries around the world.
One tip I would suggest is- bring a powerboard. If you regularly carry a lot of gadgets (a laptop, portable media player, a portable game console, such as a Nintendo DS, and a battery charger) rather than getting adaptor for all those just get one and bring a powerboard. A powerboard is also useful if you go to hotel rooms with scarce power sockets, or they're hidden behind a bed or something.
If you doin't carry that many gadgets you can get away with a double adaptor.