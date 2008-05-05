Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

How to Charge Your Gadgets Around the World

  • sydney2k @Sydney

    One tip I would suggest is- bring a powerboard. If you regularly carry a lot of gadgets (a laptop, portable media player, a portable game console, such as a Nintendo DS, and a battery charger) rather than getting adaptor for all those just get one and bring a powerboard. A powerboard is also useful if you go to hotel rooms with scarce power sockets, or they're hidden behind a bed or something.

    If you doin't carry that many gadgets you can get away with a double adaptor.

  • Stephen Guest

    better yet since allot of your stuff might have power pack get a power squid or get a mini one made up by a sparkie (helps if you have other stuff for them to do). Means you can fit brick plug packs with out hassle and will pack into weird spots versus a stiff cube power board.

