How to Automate Your Home

Wired's How-To Wiki dives into home automation, offering advice for beginning "smart house" hackers looking to take their homes to the future. The article focuses on the X10 standard for automation, covering the devices and software you can use to save energy and look cool by automating devices in your home. We've highlighted a few fun ways you can put a little X10 automation to good use, like the <a href="http://www.lifehacker.com.au/tips/2008/05/11/get_your_party_on_with_the_emergency_party_button-2.html and the remote controlled deadbolt, but Wired's post covers the nuts and bolts of getting started. If you've traveled the home automation road, share your experience in the comments.

Automate Your Home [Wired How-To Wiki]

