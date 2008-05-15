How Do You Handle the Laptop Dilemma?

You just sat down at the internet café, you've got your coffee, your scone, and your laptop all plugged in and ready to roll, but—you need to hit the head. What do you do? Wired's Lore Sjöberg discusses this situation—what he calls the laptop dilemma—in detail, offering five options: Leave your helpless laptop alone, ask a neighbour to watch it, take your laptop with you to the can, take everything with you, or lock it up. Obviously, for safety's sake, you should either lock it up tight or—ideally—bring it along, but we don't always do what we should. On that note, we'd love to hear how you hack the laptop dilemma in the comments. Photo by scottfeldstein.