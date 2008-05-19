Healthy Eating for Under a Dollar

Petrol isn't the only thing getting more expensive, so— in the face of rising food costs—health web site WebMD sets out to highlight 10 healthy foods you can buy for under a dollar. Granted, most of the foods listed are pretty standard for any healthy eater—fruits and vegetables like apples, bananas, and baby carrots—but it's a good reminder that despite the high prices, there are still plenty of healthy and cheap foods available. But to add a little more to where Web MD left off, why don't you share your favourite low-cost and healthy foods in the comments.