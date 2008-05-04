Harmony Downloads Album Art for Fullscreen Coverflow

Windows only: Freeware application Harmony integrates with your iTunes library to provide an attractive, Coverflow-like interface of your albums. The difference? Aside from a few minor tweaks to the interface, the coolest thing that Harmony does is automatically download all your missing album artwork from Amazon, so you can actually enjoy your music's cover art in all its glory without spending hours adding all your missing album art. Harmony is freeware, Windows only.
