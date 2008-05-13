Handle a Traffic Stop and Avoid Your Ticket

Car and Driver magazine knows a thing or two about getting pulled over, so they asked seven state troopers from across the Us what they want and don't want from you, the driver, during a routine traffic stop. For example, rather than preparing your licence, registration, and insurance information before the officer asks for it, "most cops don't want you to do anything except rest your hands on top of the steering wheel until directed otherwise."

In fact, most of the tips—which include the five best and five worst things you can do as a motorist—are pretty understandable, if you put yourself in the trooper's shoes. If you take these recommendations—like opting for honesty rather than evasiveness—one officer claims that he'll often lower the driver's speed on the ticket or let the driver off with a warning. Then again, if you still end up with a ticket, you've still got other options for beating that speeding ticket. Photo by redjar.