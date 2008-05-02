Hack Your Mac Laptop Power Cord

Gizmodo editor Brian Lam takes his MacBook with him everywhere, but he's not a big fan of the bulky power cord that accompanies his laptop. Instead, he opts for a slimmer, ungrounded PlayStation power cord.

Where the Mac power cord is too thick to easily coil or toss in a bag — and has a ground prong so it's limited to those types of AC outlets — the PlayStation cord is ostensibly perfect. It fits into the Mac power brick, coils up nice and small and has two prongs. Plus, you can leave your giant Mac cord at your desk back home and don't have to deal with dust bunnies every time you get ready to go out the door.

You're not limited to a PlayStation power cord, as any similar cord would fit the bill. Be warned: We're not electricians, but we generally don't recommend circumventing the safety of a ground if you can help it. Use this tip at your own risk.