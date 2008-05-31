Grab MP3s From an iPhone in Windows with iPhoneBrowser

Windows only: Copy MP3s and other files to and from a jailbroken iPhone or iPod touch with iPhoneBrowser, a free Windows file-browsing utility. iPhoneBrowser is a pretty no-frills file browser, as you can see in the screen above, but it's less hassle then the FTP method included in our iPhone/iPod copying guide earlier today. The apps' "Goto Location" menu can direct you to the folders containing photos, program icons, third-party apps, and more, if it works, but you can add your own favourite spots as well. iPhoneBrowser hemmed and hawed about my ZiPhone-broken> iPod touch, but transferinng my MP3s to the desktop was still pretty easy. iPhoneBrowser is a free download for Windows systems only. Thanks, Miguel and halfshafter!
