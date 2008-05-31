Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Grab MP3s From an iPhone in Windows with iPhoneBrowser

Windows only: Copy MP3s and other files to and from a jailbroken iPhone or iPod touch with iPhoneBrowser, a free Windows file-browsing utility. iPhoneBrowser is a pretty no-frills file browser, as you can see in the screen above, but it's less hassle then the FTP method included in our iPhone/iPod copying guide earlier today. The apps' "Goto Location" menu can direct you to the folders containing photos, program icons, third-party apps, and more, if it works, but you can add your own favourite spots as well. iPhoneBrowser hemmed and hawed about my ZiPhone-broken> iPod touch, but transferinng my MP3s to the desktop was still pretty easy. iPhoneBrowser is a free download for Windows systems only. Thanks, Miguel and halfshafter!

iPhoneBrowser

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles