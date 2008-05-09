Argh! The Engineers over at Google Australia have launched a treasure hunt for geeks - they'll be releasing four puzzles "drawing from computer science, networking, and low-level UNIX trivia", with prizes for the first people to solve them. The blog post is scant on details but it's enticing - check it out to see the first clue.
Google Treasure Hunt
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Hey,
Here is how i understand the question. http://img233.imageshack.us/img233/6962/googletreasurehuntziphowy2.png
It is obviously false, but where? I can't figure out the answer... :(
Cheers,