Google Translate Automatically Detects and Translates Languages

Language translation service Google Translate has added the ability to automatically detect the source language, streamlining translations when you don't recognise the language. When you stumble onto a foreign language web site, the most difficult part of using sites like Google Translate is that you often don't know what the source language is. Google Translate's new Detect Language feature removes this limitation altogether, so translations are quicker and easier. Apart from the new auto-detection, Google Translate has also added support for nine new languages, and can translate from any one of them to any other. Not bad.