Google Sites Now Open to Non-Google Apps Users

Google's free web site creation tool, creatively named Google Sites, is now open to users who have a non-Google Apps account. The What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) web page editor lets folks who don't know a lick of HTML put together a good looking web site quickly and easily. You can also allow only certain people to view the site, edit its pages, and you can even hook up Google Analytics to get your web site traffic charts going. Your Google Sites URL will be something like http://sites.google.com/site/yournamehere/ and you get 100MB of file storage space for free, as well as page templates for common uses, like announcements, lists, and a "file cabinet." Hit the play button above for a closer look. Like most of the big G's stuff, for the low price of free, this is an impressive offering.

Google Sites now open to everyone [Official Google Blog]

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

