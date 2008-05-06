Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Google Reader Adds Shared Notes, Non-Feed Page Capture


Google adds yet another social-ish function, "Notes," to its Reader feed-browsing tool. The practical use comes from a new bookmarklet that posts whatever page you're looking at to your shared Reader items, with your own notes attached. You can also post notes with no link at all to be shared with your "friends," making it a kind of Twitter clone for, well, avid feed readers. As one blogger points out, savvy note-sharers can also alter the basic text of anything they share, so it might pay to double-check permalinks on shared items. Are "Notes" and the sharing aspects of Reader something you're enjoying, or needless biting from the Web 2.0 aesthetic? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments.

Share anything. Anytime. Anywhere. [Official Google Reader Blog via Google Blogoscoped]

Comments

  • Google Tutor Guest

    I love the notes feature, use it many times a day

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles