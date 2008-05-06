Google Reader Adds Shared Notes, Non-Feed Page Capture



Google adds yet another social-ish function, "Notes," to its Reader feed-browsing tool. The practical use comes from a new bookmarklet that posts whatever page you're looking at to your shared Reader items, with your own notes attached. You can also post notes with no link at all to be shared with your "friends," making it a kind of Twitter clone for, well, avid feed readers. As one blogger points out, savvy note-sharers can also alter the basic text of anything they share, so it might pay to double-check permalinks on shared items. Are "Notes" and the sharing aspects of Reader something you're enjoying, or needless biting from the Web 2.0 aesthetic? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments.