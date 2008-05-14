Google Maps Integrates Wikipedia, Geotagged Photos

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Google Maps has integrated Wikipedia articles and geotagged photos so you can see points of interest and images of any geotagged photo on a Google Map. The data, accessible through a new More dropdown button next to Traffic, can be toggled on or off by simply ticking the check box. Once turned on, Wikipedia points of interest show up on the map as a "W" and images show up as small thumbnails. Clicking either will give you a closer look at the object. Both tools promise to bring an excellent layer of information to the already impressive Google Maps, and who knows—soon Street View may be overshadowed by a wealth of geotagged pics.

Google Maps [via TechCrunch]

