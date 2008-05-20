Google Inline MP3 Player User Script Streams Linked MP3s

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Firefox with Greasemonkey: The Google Inline MP3 Player Greasemonkey script inserts Google Reader's MP3 Flash player next to any linked MP3 file you stumble onto while browsing. Simply click the [Play]link the script inserts next to the linked MP3 to toggle the player and start streaming the file. For example, once you install the script and reload this page, the Google Inline MP3 Player script should automatically insert a toggle link behind this link. Click it to listen to the MP3, and when you're done, click the Hide Player link to remove the player and return to your regularly scheduled browsing. Google Inline MP3 Player is an update to my original version, works anywhere you've installed Firefox and Greasemonkey. To install, just click the link below.

Google Inline MP3 Player (Click to Install)

Comments

  • Boris Guest

    Clicking the install link opens it as a text within Firefox. Saving it as a file then opening it in FF only achieved the same.

    0

