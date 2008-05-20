Google Health Launches

Lots of people search the internet to self-diagnose health problems, look up medications, and find doctors and hospitals, and Google hopes to consolidate all that info for you in the newly-launched Google Health. Enter your medical conditions, allergies, medications, test results, and more into Google Health, a personalised one-stop shop for health and medical information. You can even import your medical records from hospitals and pharmacies (like Walgreen's or Longs Drugs), and Google Health will show you drug interactions based on your medicine list and notices from various health organizations based on your profile. If you're willing to hand over your medical profile to the big G in the name of convenient info, Google Health is for you. The more privacy-minded, of course, may refrain.