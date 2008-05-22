Google Earth Adds Google News Layer

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Google Earth has added geo-located Google News stories to its many useful layers, giving users of the desktop app access to national headlines and local news. Starting today, users can expand the "Gallery" node in their left-hand "Layers" menu and click "Google News" to have tiny newspaper icons displayed on their map. Click on a news icon, and you get the first paragraph and relevant links to the story. For tracking election news or seeing what's happening in your neck of the woods, Google Earth has become a pretty handy tool.

Extra! Extra! Discover the world's news in Google Earth [Google Lat Long Blog via WebWare]

