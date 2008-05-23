Google Docs Adds Fixed-Width Page View

Google Docs adds a new choice to the document editor's View menu: Fixed-width Page View. While not quite true-to-life Print Preview (which is difficult to achieve in-browser), it's as
close to a true representation of the printed page as an online office suite's gotten so far. [via]Update: I stand corrected: Zoho Writer offers a Page View that includes breaks and page numbers, unlike Google Docs.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink