Glide Web-based Desktop Now Syncs Local Files

Like all web-based desktops (or "webtops"), Glide OS offers applications and document access on a virtual desktop you log into using only your browser. But today they unveil one very useful feature that sets it apart from previously mentioned EyeOS and its cousins: the Glide OS desktop application, which imports and syncs desktop files to and from your Glide webtop.

Install Glide Desktop Applications on multiple desktops for automatic synchronisation of all of your files and information with Glide. Easily upload your photos, music, video, documents, contacts, calendars and bookmarks. Glide "One" will automatically sync files you create and edit online in Glide and on your local desktops, keeping all of your files in sync all of the time.

Glide "One" makes it possible to access all of your files from your mobile device. You can even create and edit files in Glide on your mobile device, and automatically sync them to your local computer desktop(s).

The Glide OS webapp requires the Flash 9 browser plug-in to run, and a free plan is available which offers 5GB of online storage. The Glide OS desktop applications are a free download for Windows, Linux, and Mac. What do you think of Glide and its webtop ilk? Let us know in the ocmments.

Glide OS 3.0 [via PC Magazine]

