Get Your Party On with the Emergency Party Button

You're a busy person, with a button-up career gig that takes up most of your waking hours. So when you clock out, you don't have time to put in all the work to get into party mode. What you need is a button—a party button—to take you from straight-laced to party in a matter of seconds. The emergency party button, activated by turning a key and pressing a big red button, does exactly that. After dimming the overhead lights, the party button turns on the party lights, turns up the music, and fires up the fog machine. Hit the jump for a video of the party button in action.

Emergency Party Button [via Lifehacker AU]

Comments

  • kryzstof Guest

    that's all very cool... but it's lacking one essential ingredient -- where are all the dancing girls ?!?

    0

