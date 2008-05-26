Get Started with Composting

Wired's How-To Wiki guides newcomers gently into the soft terrain of composting, a great way to recycle biodegradable goods and create some of the best growing soil around. You can get started with something as simple and low-cost as a trash bag, the authors note:
Just fill it up with a good mixture of browns (paper and plant pieces) and greens (kitchen scraps), soak it down, punch a few air holes and wait three months. Viola! Compost.
The wiki has more detailed advice for those who want to keep a tidier pile, or learn more about what makes for great material—one easy-to-find example, as previously posted, is non-glossy, low-colour junk mail. Are you composting? What's your setup? Let us know in the comments. Photo by normanack.
Now that I'm a townhouse-dweller, with no yard to speak of, composts are sadly a little out of reach.
But a great alternative is a worm farm! I've got a commercial worm farm that I bought from a hardware store for $80 or so sitting in the garage that has been working out great for the last 2 years.
It takes pretty much the same things as a compost heap (paper, food scraps and the like). These really break down as the worms eat through them, so it takes a long time to "fill up" the unit. As a side effect, it produces liquid fertiliser that the plants on the balcony love. And importantly, it doesn't smell! ;)