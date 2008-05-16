Get Professional Value from Idle Web Surfing

Want to get more than just behind on your work from idly browsing the web? The Simple Dollar weblog shares a few tips for getting both personal and professional value from your "wasted" web time. The post suggests several different methods for getting more from your browsing, most of which revolve around participating on the web rather than just consuming—whether that involves social bookmarking, commenting and sharing your knowledge, or befriending others with similar interests. If you're a pro at squeezing value out of your web surfing (hey, you read Lifehacker, right?), let's hear your tips in the comments.