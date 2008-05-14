Get More from Ubuntu's Uncomplicated Firewall

The Ubuntu Unleashed blog has an excellent guide to the ins and outs of the Uncomplicated Firewall (ufw), a new feature in Ubuntu Linux 8.04, or Hardy Heron, that makes it easy to control the traffic into and out of your system. While turning on the firewall is as simple as typing sudo ufw enable , you can do a lot more with ufw, including:

Check the status of ufw with the ports in the listening state: sudo ufw status

Block a single host: sudo ufw deny from {IP address}

Allow all access to port 80 (for web serving): sudo ufw allow 80/tcp

Hit the link for a handy bookmark or printout that lets you control your net security with single terminal commands.