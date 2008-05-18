Get Authentic Restaurant Reviews at OpenTable

Web site OpenTable—the long-running standard for restaurant reservations online—has added a new review system to the site, which aims to filter out fake reviews. We've all researched a restaurant and found that the glowing praise online didn't come close to the actual experience, and often that's a result of inauthentic reviews. OpenTable will only allow diners who ate at a restaurant and booked through their reservation system to rank it, which they hope will result in more accurate reviews. Even if the reviews aren't your cup of tea, we've never featured the very useful OpenTable before, and the free reservation service is a must-bookmark for any foodie.