Get 91% Off Microsoft Office Ultimate

A Microsoft student promotion that slashes 91% off a copy of Office Ultimate applies to anyone with a .edu email address—and most universities offer .edu addresses to their alumni for free. Microsoft Office Ultimate, which retails for $680, is available to students for only $60 until May 16th. But if you can snag a .edu address, you too can cash in on the deal—all you have to do is get yourself an alumni email address at your alma mater. The promotion's web site says you have to prove you're enrolled in coursework, but the New York Times reports that a senior VP at Microsoft confirmed all you need is an .edu email address. Let us know if you snag the deal and how it goes in the comments.

The Ultimate Steal [via NYT]

AU - Microsoft's Australian "It's Not Cheating" site is promoting a student rate of $75 for Office Ultimate which is valid until 15 May.

  • Victor Guest

    S**t, I really would love to take advantage of this, but damn, there's nothing here for any of the Mac versions.

    0
  • Stephen R Guest

    Microsoft seeding a Mac Version huh!?! Not likely.

    0
  • Chris Guest

    Thought you guys would like to know - Microsoft's extended the offer until October 2008 in Australia

    Check out http://www.utsmsp.com/2008/05/have-you-heard-about-itsnotcheatingcomau-its-been-extended/trackback/

    @Stephen R - not likely, you say? The Mac and PC office groups might have been talking about it, so let's wait and see...

    0

