FuelFrog Tracks Mileage from Twitter Posts

US-centric - Free fuel-tracking service FuelFrog provides a service you could technically do yourself, but it's a lot more convenient than keeping a paper journal and doing monthly division work. Whenever you fill up your car, you can Twitter FuelFrog with your miles since the last fill-up, price per gallon, and gallons pumped, and your data will be graphed and tracked to show you how many miles per gallon you're getting. It can serve as visual reinforcement to start driving for fuel efficiency, or just a confirmation of your car's real-world mileage.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink