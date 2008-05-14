freshAIRapps Lists and Reviews Adobe AIR Apps

If you've been tinkering with (or just thinking about) Adobe's multi-system AIR platform and wondering if any apps are worth your time, James Whittaker has made the answer much easier to find with freshAIRapps. The directory offers ratings and reviews of many new and new-to-AIR apps, including:
- Twhirl, a desktop Twitter client.
- Doominow, a slick-looking to-do list.
- MuxMaster, a Cover Flow-inspired browser for web mixtape builder Muxtape.
Got a useful AIR app you don't see on freshAIRapps? Submit it to the site, and share it in the comments.
