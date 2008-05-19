Freeze Ground Meat in Small Portions with a Chopstick

Food blog Lunch in a Box has a brilliant, simple tip for freezing meat in small portions easily and without wasting too much plastic wrap.

First put the food into a large freezer bag and press it out as flat as possible, eliminating air pockets. (Making it thin speeds up defrost time due to the increased surface area, and pressing out excess air guards against freezer burn.) Use a long chopstick or ruler to create divisions within the food, forming individual portions. This way when you freeze the entire bag, you'll be able to quickly break off just as much as you want to use, no more.

If you don't have chopsticks handy, any straight edge will work, like a ruler.