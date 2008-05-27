Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

FreeCalc Adds History Ribbon, Other Power Tools to Windows Calculator

Windows only: Moffsoft FreeCalc, a free download for Windows systems, looks just like your built-in Calculator tool, but feels like it's been listening to your complaints and requests for that app since your first days at the keyboard. FreeCalc sports an optional accountant-like history ribbon to see your recent number work, and displays the number currently in your clipboard memory in its status bar to help avoid mix-ups. It can run from your system tray, adds a few useful keys (like M-), and can be resized and color-themed, making it a worthy addition to the list of power replacements for Windows utilities. Moffsoft FreeCalc is a free download for Windows systems only; be sure to grab the FreeCalc version from the download page, unless you're intrigued by the for-pay Moffsoft Calculator 2.

Moffsoft FreeCalc [via Red Ferret Journal]

Comments

  • Ross Guest

    Sicyon Lite is also an excellent free calculator
    http://www.sicyon.com

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles