FreeCalc Adds History Ribbon, Other Power Tools to Windows Calculator

Windows only: Moffsoft FreeCalc, a free download for Windows systems, looks just like your built-in Calculator tool, but feels like it's been listening to your complaints and requests for that app since your first days at the keyboard. FreeCalc sports an optional accountant-like history ribbon to see your recent number work, and displays the number currently in your clipboard memory in its status bar to help avoid mix-ups. It can run from your system tray, adds a few useful keys (like M-), and can be resized and color-themed, making it a worthy addition to the list of power replacements for Windows utilities. Moffsoft FreeCalc is a free download for Windows systems only; be sure to grab the FreeCalc version from the download page, unless you're intrigued by the for-pay Moffsoft Calculator 2.