Free Wi-Fi at 17,000 AT&T Hotspots Official

US-centric: MacRumors is reporting that AT&T's web site has officially confirmed free access to over 17,000 Wi-Fi hotspots for iPhone users, including Starbucks and Barnes and Noble. That means that with a little know-how, anyone can get free Wi-Fi access at any AT&T hotspot from your laptop, no iPhone needed. If you've been using this trick since we first posted it, let's hear how it's working in the comments.