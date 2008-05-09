Free Wi-Fi at 17,000 AT&T Hotspots Official

US-centric: MacRumors is reporting that AT&T's web site has officially confirmed free access to over 17,000 Wi-Fi hotspots for iPhone users, including Starbucks and Barnes and Noble. That means that with a little know-how, anyone can get free Wi-Fi access at any AT&T hotspot from your laptop, no iPhone needed. If you've been using this trick since we first posted it, let's hear how it's working in the comments.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink