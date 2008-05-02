Free Comic Book Day tomorrow

Tomorrow is Free Comic Book Day!

Comic stores around the world will be participating - check out the Global Store Locator to find one near you. Each store gets to decide the guidelines for receiving comics, so it's a lucky dip what you'll get, but you may well discover a cool author you didn't know about.

For people in Sydney, Kinokuniya will be giving out free comics as long as you come inside and ask.

If you're thinking of turning off your computer for Shutdown Day tomorrow, this could be a nice way to pass the time. :)

Thanks for the tip, Paul!