Folder View Gets You Back to That Last Folder Quickly

Windows only: If you're anything like me, you've probably got an itchy trigger finger when your cursor is near the window-closing "X" button (or the Alt+F4 combination if you're more the keyboard type), and spend a good chunk of change heading back to deep-nested folders later on. Free Explorer add-on Folder View adds a toolbar to your Windows Explorer windows that includes a really helpful "History" function, which lets you quickly head back to those folders buried deep in your system, stashed on a network, or are just a pain to type into the address bar again. You can also add commonly-visited locations to Folder View's bookmark-like toolbar, but the History function alone is what really sells this little app. Folder View is a free download for Windows systems only.
