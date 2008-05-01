FLVto Converts YouTube Videos to MP3s, No Upload Required

FLVto is a web app with three buttons, one input box, and one simple-but-great function of converting YouTube and other Flash-based videos to MP3 audio files. We've shared a reader-submitted download-and-convert method, but FLVto makes the process pretty foolproof. Paste a YouTube or other video link (or upload an FLV file), hit "OK," then wait for your download prompt. The sound quality is only as good as the video's (as in mono sound, 60 kbps on one sample download), but with more videos going up in higher-resolution, stereo-sound formats, that could improve—assuming this app stays up and running. FLVto is free to use and doesn't require a sign-up.