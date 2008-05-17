Fix Your Photos' White Balance

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you take a lot of digital photos but are frustrated with the strange yellow glow or green hue to your results, weblog Of Zen and Computing's guide to adjusting the white balance of digital photos is for you. Taking you step-by-step through adjusting the colour temperature in Photoshop, the guide makes it easy to understand how to fix these imbalances and give your pictures the more natural look they deserve. We've covered this territory once in the past, but this post's screenshots and detailed instructions are worth another look if you're new to correcting colour.

How to Adjust the White Balance of a Digital Photo [Of Zen and Computing]

