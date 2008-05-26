Got a screw that's stripped the wood around it and won't stay put, but a longer or larger screw won't solve the problem? How-to blog DIY Life says a wooden golf tee and some wood glue is all you need to make that hole as good as new. Just slather the tee with glue and tap it into the offending hole until it's secure, let it dry, then cut off what's sticking out. If the stripped hole is too small, the post recommends flat toothpicks can do the trick, too. Photo by pogwebsite.
Fix a Stripped Screw Hole with a Golf Tee
You can use match sticks for smaller holes.