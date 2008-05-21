Five Extensions You Won't Need with Firefox 3

Now that Mozilla's locked down Firefox 3's feature set, it's clear the new browser iteration will render some extensions obsolete. Firefox 3 will include functionality out-of-the-box that you could only get with add-ons before. Let's take a look at five extensions you might not need when you switch to Firefox 3.

NoSquint : Never have to enlarge the text on that web page with the teeny tiny font size again. Firefox 3's new "Text Only" zoom feature doesn't enlarge images, and is smart enough to remember your text size setting on a per-site basis when you visit again.

Google Gears : While offline web application support is still a ways off, Firefox 3 does have support built-in and ready for webapp authors to turn it on, effectively making Google Gears unnecessary. It will be very interesting to see Gears' fate in the face of Firefox 3 offline webapp support, and which webapps which support which. Overall, it's great news for users who want their data whether they're online or not.

Resize Search Box : Sometimes, it's the little things that make us happy, like a search box that can be as big or as small as you want without having to hand-edit CSS. In Firefox 3, just grab the dot to the left of the Google search box and drag and drop to the size you desire. It doesn't auto-expand as you type, however, like Searchbar Autosizer does; perhaps in Firefox 4.

DownThemAll : Ok, so Firefox 3's improved download manager definitely does not have ALL the features DownThemAll offers, but it does include dTa's key feature, which is the ability to resume downloads even after you've restarted your browser or lost your network connection. We still do love dTa for all the other download acrobatics it can do; see more on how to supercharge your Firefox downloads with DownThemAll.

Better Gmail and other Mailto: handler add-ons: Pre-Firefox 3, to invoke your web-based email compose screen from a web page link, you'd need an extension like Better Gmail, toolbar, or a third-party program like the Gmail Notifier. No more: Now Firefox 3 can register web-based protocol handlers, meaning it can open certain kinds of links (like ical calendars and email addresses) in webapps of your choice (like Gmail or 30 Boxes.) (Note from Mozilla: web applications will have to first enable this by registering as handlers with Firefox).

What extensions have you NOT had to install with Firefox 3? Tell us in the comments.