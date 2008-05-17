Firefox 3 Release Candidate 1 Released

Mozilla pushed out the first release candidate of Firefox 3 early this evening, so if you're already field testing Firefox 3, now's the time to go to Help -> Check for Updates to download the latest and greatest build. If you're wondering what to expect, check out the RC1 release notes. Looks like we're getting close! Thanks Owen!
