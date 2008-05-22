Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Firefox 3 RC 1 Portable Edition Now Available

If you're sick of reading about Firefox 3 and want to try it yourself—without letting go of your trusty Firefox 2 setup—head over to PortableApps.com. Those quick-on-the-draw folks have released a portable, self-contained edition of Firefox 3 RC 1 for your risk-free testing pleasure.

Comments

  • BuddhaChu Guest

    Now bumped to the FF3 RC2 release. The URL above is still valid to get the software.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles