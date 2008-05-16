FeedDemon Updates, Gets Faster and Better

Windows only: Freeware application Newsgator, voted one of the best RSS newsreaders in our recent Hive Five, has released a new update with significant performance enhancements and new features. Aside from under-the-hood improvements that should improve overall performance, the new FeedDemon implements enhanced feed subscriptions, improved synchronisation with NewsGator online, and even an improvement to one of my favourite FD features, the Panic Button. FeedDemon is freeware, Windows only.
